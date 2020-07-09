4th Circ. Grants Trump's Bid To Pause Emoluments Case

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump won a bid at the Fourth Circuit on Thursday to put a hold on the emoluments lawsuit against him in Maryland federal court over his real estate business while he asks the U.S. Supreme Court to take up and dismiss the case. The Fourth Circuit issued a short order granting Trump's request, which he made last month arguing that "burdensome discovery into the president's financial affairs and official actions" would soon begin after the appeals court refused to immunize the president from the case over allegations that his ownership stake in the Trump International Hotel violates the U.S....

