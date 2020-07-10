Real Estate Rumors: Oak Street, Knightsbridge, Former Target

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Oak Street Real Estate Capital has purchased a Boca Raton, Florida, property from Sensormatic Solutions for $51.01 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for Sensormatic Solutions' headquarters in Park at Broken Sound, and the 244,232-square-foot property has a mix of office, warehouse and manufacturing space, according to the report. Emerald Creek Capital has loaned $20 million for a condo project in Tribeca, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan to Knightsbridge Properties is for Cast Iron House, a 13-unit project at 67 Franklin St., and the developer will use the financing to wrap up construction of the...

