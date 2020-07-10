DC Judge Won't Shelve Dakota Access Shutdown Order

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to press pause on his order forcing the Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down, but said he was open to giving the owner more than the initially allowed 30 days to comply and empty the pipeline of oil. Dakota Access LLC had asked U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to halt his shutdown order while the company appealed, but the judge said Thursday that the factors that would be considered for a stay request had essentially been considered before and rejected. On July 6, Judge Boasberg gave operator Energy Transfer LP until Aug. 5 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS