Contractor Billed Gov't For Disney World Trips, Feds Say

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Defense contracting officer hired an associate for a no-show job and took her on dozens of trips to Disney World and other vacation spots on the government's dime, federal prosecutors in Boston said Friday. Thomas Bouchard, 57, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday, three days after the arrest of Chantelle Boyd, 50, of Woodsboro, Maryland. According to the government, Bouchard worked as the contracting officer in charge of the U.S. Army Natick Contracting Division, which is a full-service contracting organization for the DOD. Bouchard used his long-standing relationship with Evolution Enterprise Inc., another government contractor, to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS