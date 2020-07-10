Paramedic Hit By Foul Ball In Playoffs Sues Astros For $1M

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A paramedic who was seriously injured when a line-drive foul ball hit him in the face in October during the American League Championship Series in Houston has filed a lawsuit against the Houston Astros, seeking more than $1 million in damages. Brian Joseph Cariota was assigned to work Game 2 of the series when the Astros were hosting the New York Yankees, according to the lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court on Thursday. At the bottom of the fifth inning, a foul ball was hit into the dugout where Cariota was stationed, traveling 108 miles per hour, and struck him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS