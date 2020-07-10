Uber Rival's Greenberg Gross Attys Withdraw From $1B Battle

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Friday granted Greenberg Gross LLP's unopposed bid to withdraw as counsel for Celluride Wireless Inc. in its $1 billion trade secrets lawsuit against Uber, after the firm explained that communication with its client had completely broken down. During a telephonic hearing, San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Andrew Y.S. Cheng granted the firm's withdrawal request, after Uber Technologies Inc.'s counsel and Celluride Wireless' owner, plaintiff Kevin Halpern, agreed to it. The law firm made the request in July explaining in a declaration that by May, communication with Halpern had "broken down completely," and he had filed a...

