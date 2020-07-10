Pair Charged In Ghosn Escape Can't Get Bail Over Flight Risk

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The father and son accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. head Carlos Ghosn out of Japan are too great a flight risk and failed to make a strong enough case against the foreign charges to warrant their release during their extradition case, a judge in Massachusetts said Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell expounded on his brief order Tuesday upholding the arrests of former Green Beret Michael L. Taylor, 59, and his son Peter M. Taylor, 27, and denying their bids for release. The Taylors are challenging Japan's extradition request over claims they orchestrated Ghosn's escape to Lebanon in...

