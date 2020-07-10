Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Life Insurance Co. Wants $524M Award OK'd

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Universal Life Insurance Co. is urging a New York federal court to enforce a $524 million arbitral award against a Bermuda insurance company following a dispute that arose after its controlling owner, who was convicted earlier this year of federal bribery charges, allegedly improperly drained assets from an underlying trust account.

Puerto Rico-based Universal Life Insurance initiated arbitration against PB Life and Annuity Co. Ltd. on claims surrounding allegations that PB Life's controlling owner, Greg Lindberg, unlawfully replaced assets in the trust account with IOUs from his other companies.

 

An arbitral panel issued a unanimous decision on June 2, declaring...

