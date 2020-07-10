Excluded CRT Buyers Ask 9th Circ. For Emergency Stay

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Indirect buyers of cathode ray tubes excluded from over $500 million in price-fixing settlements have asked the Ninth Circuit for an emergency stay while they appeal a rejection of their bid to intervene in the case after the lower court indicated it will approve the latest version of the deals. Buyers from states not included in the agreements struck with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp. and several other electronics makers filed an emergency motion with the Ninth Circuit on Thursday seeking to stay the district court proceedings. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said during a hearing in California federal...

