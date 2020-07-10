Claims Court Backs Correction On $1.4B DOD Food Deal

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has denied a protest over the scope of corrective action taken on a nearly $1.4 billion Defense Logistics Agency contract to supply food to U.S. troops overseas, rejecting Anham FZCO's argument that the correction was overbroad. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith on Thursday granted judgment on the administrative record to the DLA and intervenor KGL Food Services Co. WLL on July 9, after Anham, having won a protest over the disputed contract, argued that the DLA shouldn't have asked for revised proposals as part of a subsequent corrective action. The underlying opinion is sealed, with proposed redactions...

