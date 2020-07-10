Starbucks Must Face False Ad Suit Over Caffeine Content

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is allowing the bulk of a suit alleging that Starbucks Corp. misleads customers by putting the same amount of caffeine into different sizes of its drinks, saying he's not ready to decide at this stage whether the coffee shop's practices are in fact misleading. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna mostly denied a motion by Starbucks to dismiss the suit by Teresa Adams, only granting it for Adams' claim for disgorgement of profits, saying she hadn't pled it properly and giving her a month to amend the complaint. The rest of the...

