Lyft Slams Investors' 'Rhetoric' In IPO Disclosures Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Lyft told a California federal judge that disgruntled investors can't build a fraud-by-hindsight case with rhetoric and overblown accusations that the ride-hailing company misrepresented business prospects and downplayed risks ahead of its March 2019 initial public offering. Lyft Inc., its co-founders and individual board directors on Thursday defended their bid to dismiss consolidated securities litigation alleging they weren't upfront about Lyft's diminished profitability amid stiff competition in the ride-hailing business or that Lyft faced enormous legal liability amid increasing reports of drivers sexually assaulting passengers, in the run-up to Lyft's $2.3 billion IPO last year. "Far from being 'generic,' Lyft's risk...

