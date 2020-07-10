Trump Rape Accuser Says High Court Tax Ruling Boosts Case

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A columnist who claimed President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s cited the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on Trump's tax records Friday in her argument that the president is not immune from her defamation lawsuit. E. Jean Carroll said in a letter to the New York Supreme Court that the president's arguments in the defamation case are exactly the same as those he made in the U.S. Supreme Court case Donald J. Trump v. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. et al. and should fail for the same reasons. Carroll's lawyer argued in the letter that she should be allowed to resume...

