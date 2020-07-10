Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks $5M Bail In Epstein Sex Abuse Case

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell urged a Manhattan federal court on Friday to release her on $5 million bail as she awaits trial on charges of luring minors for sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, denying that her own wealth makes her a flight risk. Maxwell has been in detention since July 2 on charges of grooming girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. On Friday, she urged U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to release her, saying she is not a danger to the public and that her wealth and French and British citizenship aren't enough to justify keeping her behind...

