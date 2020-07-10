Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks $5M Bail In Epstein Sex Abuse Case

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell urged a Manhattan federal court on Friday to release her on $5 million bail as she awaits trial on charges of luring minors for sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, denying that her own wealth makes her a flight risk.

Maxwell has been in detention since July 2 on charges of grooming girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. On Friday, she urged U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to release her, saying she is not a danger to the public and that her wealth and French and British citizenship aren't enough to justify keeping her behind...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!