Loeb & Loeb Helps With $89M Brooklyn BofA Loan

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has loaned $89.25 million for a residential condo property on Columbia Heights in Brooklyn, and Loeb & Loeb worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The financing from Bank of America NA is for 124 Columbia Heights. Mortgage documents filed Friday indicate Peter Seiden at Loeb & Loeb LLP worked on the deal, although it was not immediately clear what role the firm played. Seiden couldn't be immediately reached for comment. The borrower is a Manhattan-based limited liability company. Contact information for the borrower was not immediately available Friday, and Bank...

