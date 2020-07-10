11th Circ. Affirms Bulk Of Ala. Doctors' 'Pill Mill' Convictions

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday affirmed the convictions of two Alabama doctors found guilty of running a massive "pill mill" operation but ordered resentencing after finding insufficient evidence to support conviction on one charge alleging an illegal kickback conspiracy. In a 137-page published opinion, the appellate panel rejected most of what it described as a "broad-sweeping appeal" from Dr. Xiulu Ruan and Dr. John Patrick Couch. The pair, who are currently serving prison sentences of 21 and 20 years, respectively, challenged their convictions, several evidentiary rulings during their joint 2017 jury trial and the district court's jury instructions. Ruan also challenged...

