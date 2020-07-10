Lax Safety At Mont. Oil Processing Plant Gets Ex-Prez 18 Mos.

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The former president of an oil processing facility was handed an 18-month prison sentence Friday over claims his disregard for safety led to an explosion that federal prosecutors said injured three workers and caused a fire that lasted eight days. Prosecutors said the 2012 explosion "marked the culmination of everything that Peter Margiotta, the former president and CEO of Custom Carbon Processing, had done wrong" by operating and managing the facility in Wibaux, Montana, dangerously despite the use of flammable substances. A jury in September found Margiotta guilty on three counts including Clean Air Act violations. In addition to the 18-month...

