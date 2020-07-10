Mental Health Care Giant Inks $122M Deal To End FCA Suits

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Universal Health Services has promised to pay $122 million to end 19 suits under the False Claims Act that had accused the behavioral health hospital company of cheating federal health care subsidy programs and putting profit over patient care, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The deal, which will end FCA suits in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan federal courts, requires UHS to pay $117 million to federal and state governments to resolve claims the company bilked a slew of federal programs and agencies, including Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Federal Employee Health Benefit....

