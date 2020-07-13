9th Circ. Says Vietnam War Claims Didn't Need Exact Review

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has thrown out a whistleblower's allegations that a former Lockheed Martin unit insufficiently reviewed Vietnam War veterans' claims for exposure to the toxic Agent Orange herbicide, ruling the company wasn't required to check every page of claims files. A three-judge panel on Friday found that a California federal judge properly handed QTC Medical Services Inc. a win over a doctor's claims that employees had lied to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in saying that they had reviewed the entirety of veterans' claims folders. Although the employees had skipped sections of the claims filed while saying that they...

