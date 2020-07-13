9th Circ. Affirms DQ'ing Of Larry Klayman From Berkeley Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a California federal judge's move to toss attorney Larry Klayman from a suit that challenged how the city of Berkeley and the University of California, Berkeley handled a protest for an event featuring conservative figure Milo Yiannopoulos, holding that the judge properly cited the lawyer's disciplinary record. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken did not abuse her discretion by revoking Klayman's permission to work on the case in a state in which he is not licensed, given that the Ninth Circuit itself has taken issue with the lawyer's "concerning conduct" and "unflattering record," a three-judge panel said...

