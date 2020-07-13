Ark. Highway Project Lacked Adequate Review, Residents Say

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A major Arkansas highway project hasn't undergone adequate environmental review and the upcoming construction should be put on hold, a group of residents and neighborhood groups told an Arkansas federal court. The so-called 30 Crossing Project is "the most costly and most complex road construction project ever undertaken by [the Arkansas Department of Transportation] so far," The Little Rock Downtown Neighborhood Association Inc. and other civic groups and residents said Friday. The existing environmental assessment and its later reevaluation didn't take the full range of potential impacts into account, the groups said. The plan involves the redesign and expansion of roughly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS