All Star Gyms Pick Up Cheerleading Antitrust Fight In Pa.

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A pair of competitive cheerleading gyms hit sports giant Varsity Brands LLC and the sport's governing body, U.S. All Star Federation Inc., with a fresh antitrust lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court Friday, days after dropping a similar proposed class action in California. In a 59-page complaint, the two gyms — California-based Fusion Elite All Stars and Florida-based Spirit Factor LLC — claim that Varsity Brands and USASF monopolized the all-star cheer competition and apparel market. The gyms allege they paid inflated prices for all-star cheer apparel and to compete in competitions due to Varsity holding a lion's share of the respective...

