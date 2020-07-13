6th Circ. Won't Overturn Pill Mill Operator's Conviction

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday upheld the conviction of a Michigan man for running an opioid pill mill, saying a jury instruction did not wrongly lead jurors to think that the standard required by "reasonable doubt" was lower than it actually is. The appeals court upheld the conviction of Sardar Ashrafkhan in connection with the Detroit-area medical practice Compassionate Doctors, which Ashrafkhan founded in 2006. Prosecutors said that by early 2007, the practice was developing into an operation that would write fake opioid prescriptions for dummy patients and pay kickbacks to pharmacies to fill them, all while getting Medicaid reimbursements....

