Unpacking The Supreme Court's Praise For The TCPA

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc. on July 6, invalidating the government-debt exception to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, but leaving the rest of the ban on autodialed calls intact. The decision was closely watched given the possibility, according to some legal scholars, that the court might actually strike down the entire TCPA as unconstitutional. In the end, the decision likely only strengthens the TCPA and its role as one of the most vexing and frequently deployed privacy and consumer protection statutes in the U.S. In four separate opinions, six justices...

