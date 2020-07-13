DC Circ. Orders EPA To Redo Ozone Standard Findings

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully determined several regions throughout the Midwest and Southwest are complying with national ozone limits, the D.C. Circuit has ruled. In a unanimous decision Friday, a three-judge panel found that the agency's determination that more than a dozen counties are within national ozone standards wasn't adequately supported. Without vacating the determinations, the panel ordered the agency to issue more thorough reasoning for the "unlawful" findings as "expeditiously as practicable." The petitioners, which include Illinois and green groups such as the Sierra Club, Clean Wisconsin and Center for Biological Diversity, claimed a slew of the EPA's designations...

