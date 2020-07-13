Hawaii County Sued For Banning Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A vacation rental group and seven property owners have sued Maui County in Hawaii federal court over its decision to ban short-term vacation rentals on Molokai Island, arguing that doing away with permits violates their constitutional rights and will hurt the local economy. Tourism nonprofit Maui Vacation Rental Association and the property owners said in their suit filed Friday that the Maui County Council's approval this spring of Ordinance 5059, which sets a cap of zero on any new short-term rentals and outlaws existing rentals by the end of the year, violates the due process clauses of the U.S. and Hawaii...

