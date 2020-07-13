Live Nation Rips Ticket Buyers' Antitrust 'Fishing Expedition'

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- It doesn't matter how many times two concertgoers had to click on the terms of use agreements on Ticketmaster and Live Nation's websites — they still agreed to arbitrate any legal claims, the companies have told the California federal court overseeing the pair's antitrust case. The concertgoers' discovery motion — which asks U.S. District Judge George H. Wu to make the companies turn over the so-called "click data" before he decides whether to boot the dispute into arbitration — is no more than a "fishing expedition that has no bearing" on the pending motion, the companies said Friday. Click data would tell...

