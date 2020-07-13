Pep Boys Suit Revived After Client Wasn't Told About Filings

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Monday reinstated a customer's suit alleging a Pep Boys mechanic crashed his sports car during a joy ride because the man's attorney did not advise him about the case's pending dismissal and the trial court "fell short" in ensuring the lawyer provided such guidance. The two-judge panel overturned the court's ruling dismissing with prejudice Henry Chen's consumer fraud action against Pep Boys, finding that his counsel at Ameri & Associates LLC did not comply with the obligation to inform Chen and "the court did not take sufficient steps to obtain compliance." The panel likened...

