NY Police Union Boss Charged With Defrauding Annuity Fund

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors on Monday accused the head of a New York City law enforcement union of defrauding members by raiding the union's retirement fund. Kenneth Wynder Jr., the president of Law Enforcement Employees Benevolent Association, which represents certain New York City law enforcement officers, was charged with wire fraud for what prosecutors say was a years-long scheme to drain money from the union's annuity fund to enrich himself. Union treasurer and city Department of Environmental Protection police officer Steven Whittick is also facing obstruction of justice and false statements charges for allegedly lying to investigators. Prosecutors say Wynder, 56, of...

