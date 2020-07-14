DC Circ. Puts Dakota Pipeline Shutdown On Short Hold

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit late Tuesday temporarily paused a lower court order forcing the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while it mulls emergency bids from the Trump administration and the pipeline operator for an extended stay during the appeal. A D.C. Circuit panel issued an administrative stay of a July 6 order from U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg that directed Dakota Access operator Energy Transfer LP to close the pipeline and drain it of oil by Aug. 5. Tribes that had convinced Judge Boasberg to shut down the pipeline have until Monday to respond to emergency stay motions lodged by...

