'Unfounded Attacks' On Opioid Judge Must Fail, 6th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and other national pharmacy chains are making phony bias allegations against the Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation because they're upset about having lost several legal arguments, local governments have told the Sixth Circuit. In a filing late Friday, two Ohio counties with bellwether cases in the MDL urged the appeals court to reject an effort that the pharmacies, which also include Walmart Inc. and Rite-Aid Corp., initiated last month to disqualify U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster from supervising the vast opioid litigation. "There is no basis to question Judge Polster's impartiality," and the...

