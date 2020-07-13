Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Unfounded Attacks' On Opioid Judge Must Fail, 6th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and other national pharmacy chains are making phony bias allegations against the Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation because they're upset about having lost several legal arguments, local governments have told the Sixth Circuit.

In a filing late Friday, two Ohio counties with bellwether cases in the MDL urged the appeals court to reject an effort that the pharmacies, which also include Walmart Inc. and Rite-Aid Corp., initiated last month to disqualify U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster from supervising the vast opioid litigation.

"There is no basis to question Judge Polster's impartiality," and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!