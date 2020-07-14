Gimlet Media Hit With ADA Suit Over Captionless Podcasts

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A deaf New Yorker hit Gimlet Media with a proposed class action in federal court Monday alleging the Spotify subsidiary violated disability laws and engaged in acts of intentional discrimination by not attaching viewable captions to its podcasts. New York City resident Kahlimah Jones alleges that Gimlet Media is denying equal access to podcasts and says her suit "seeks to put an end to systemic civil rights violations" against deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals such as herself. Jones says Gimlet Media, unlike other highly trafficked sites such as YouTube and Netflix, has chosen to post its podcasts without closed captioning, or with...

