Feds Look To Overturn Water Rule Injunction At 10th Circ.

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Colorado court misinterpreted a key U.S. Supreme Court decision and overstated the negative effects of a Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act when the court enjoined the rule, the federal government has told the Tenth Circuit. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers slammed U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez's June finding that the outcome in the fractured 2006 Supreme Court case Rapanos v. U.S. foreclosed the Trump administration's interpretation of the Clean Water Act that forms the basis of its Navigable Waters Protection Rule. They said the judge erred in interpreting the justices'...

