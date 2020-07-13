Google Wants Quick Appeal Of Order Preserving Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Google on Friday requested permission to immediately appeal a California federal court's order last month finding that users have standing to sue the tech giant over its purported practice of sharing search terms with third parties, arguing an appeal now avoids a "burdensome and possibly unneeded delay" down the road. In early June, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila found that the named plaintiffs, Paloma Gaos and Gabriel Priyev, have Article III standing to sue under the high court's 2016 decision in Spokeo Inc. v. Robins, which held that a mere statutory violation is insufficient to establish a concrete injury under the...

