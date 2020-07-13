Reese Witherspoon Calls Teachers' Dress Promo Suit 'Unjust'

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Actress Reese Witherspoon said that a proposed class action over a COVID-19-related dress giveaway for teachers is an "unjust" attempt to "exploit" her clothing line, arguing in a dismissal bid in California federal court that the limits of the promotion were made clear in its announcement. The suit from several teachers, who claim they believed they were guaranteed a free Draper James dress by handing over their personal information to Witherspoon's company, "attempts to avoid common sense," Witherspoon and Draper James LLC said on Friday. The initial Instagram post about the giveaway clearly stated "while supplies last" and referred to anyone who...

