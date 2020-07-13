Roger Stone's Fine, Supervision Term Also Lifted By Trump

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The details of Republican political operative Roger Stone's commutation came to light Monday, showing that President Donald Trump wiped out Stone's supervised release and fine along with his prison sentence. On top of his prison sentence being scrapped, Roger Stone no longer has to pay a $20,000 fine or spend two years under supervision. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Stone, who was convicted of obstructing an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, was on the verge of reporting to federal prison when Trump issued a statement Friday saying he was commuting Stone's sentence. The details emerged Monday after U.S....

