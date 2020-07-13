Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Panama Papers Attys Fight Netflix Bid To Nix Defamation Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The attorneys whose now-defunct firm Mossack Fonseca was involved in the Panama Papers scandal asked a California federal judge to reject Netflix's bid for dismissal of a suit alleging its movie "The Laundromat" was defamatory.

Jürgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca contend that the 2019 film portrays them as "flamboyant lawyers" involved in a variety of criminal acts including tax evasion, which harms the attorneys' international brand, according to a brief filed Sunday. At the very least, Mossack and Fonseca should be allowed to present more evidence during discovery or amend their pleadings to better argue their case, the attorneys said....

