Israeli Court Halts Bid To Revoke NSO Group's Export License

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- NSO Group Technologies Ltd. will continue to be able to sell its surveillance software to governments across the globe, after an Israeli court rejected a bid to revoke the company's export license amid charges that it helped hack human rights activists' phones. In a ruling issued late Sunday, a district court in Tel Aviv denied a bid from Amnesty International and others to force Israel's Ministry of Defense to rescind NSO's export license amid allegations the company's "Pegasus" software was used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and attorneys in places like Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates....

