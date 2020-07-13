Gibson Dunn Reps Journalist In BLM Protest Assault Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn is representing a New Jersey-based journalist who says he was assaulted by police and unlawfully arrested and detained while reporting at a Black Lives Matter protest, according to a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court Monday. The Los Angeles-based firm filed the suit on behalf of Gustavo Martínez, an Asbury Park Press multimedia journalist who was covering a June 1 Black Lives Matter protest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Martínez said that despite the fact that he was wearing a brightly colored press badge and told Asbury Park police that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS