Verizon Loses Protest Over DOD Wi-Fi Provider Selection

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- More than 900 U.S. Air Force recruitment offices may use the cheapest internet provider that meets the military's minimum requirements, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled, dismissing protests from Verizon over how the US. Department of Defense plans to evaluate proposals. The decision marked the third time the telecommunications giant and the Defense Information Systems Agency have squared off over the agency's selection criteria since DISA posted its request for proposals in October. But in a decision published Monday, the GAO laid out its final affirmation of DISA's approach. "A protester's disagreement with the agency's judgment concerning the agency's needs and...

