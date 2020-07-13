VidAngel Asks 9th Circ. To Nix Block On Streaming Service

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- VidAngel Inc. has asked the Ninth Circuit to upend a California federal judge's "astoundingly vague and overbroad" order that blocked VidAngel from playing sanitized versions of movies by Walt Disney and other studios that sued the family-friendly streaming service into bankruptcy. VidAngel's motion filed Friday urged the appeals court to overturn the permanent injunction issued in September by U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr., which barred VidAngel from streaming "any copyrighted works" belonging to the plaintiffs, and blocked the company from "circumventing" the digital encryption the studios put on their films. The streaming service told the Ninth Circuit that the injunction...

