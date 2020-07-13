Warranty Claims Trimmed From VW Transmission Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Drivers accusing Volkswagen Group of America Inc. of selling Audi vehicles with faulty transmissions saw their suit trimmed Monday by a California federal judge who said the proposed class' breach of warranty claims were time-barred. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said the claims were too late under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, and also dismissed claims from two of the named plaintiffs for breach of express warranty and violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, saying those claims are based on marketing statements from VW. Those claims were already dismissed from previous versions of the complaint, when the judge ruled...

