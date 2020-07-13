CFPB Says 4 Attorneys Entangled In Student Debt Scheme

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a complaint Monday against a web of companies and individuals, including four attorneys, wrapped up in an alleged student debt relief scheme that illegally collected $11.8 million in advance fees from clients. The complaint was filed alongside some proposed settlements for four of the involved individuals — three of them attorneys — that, if finalized, amount to roughly $81,600, or a fraction of the total collected through the alleged scheme. However, the CFPB said it continues to pursue the additional five parties. The complaint filed in a California federal district court states that, from 2015 through...

