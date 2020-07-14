Va. Judge Cites Cop Nephew In Exiting Statue Protest Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday stepped away from a civil case triggered by the chaotic police breakup of a recent protest at the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond because his nephew is a police officer who worked at the event. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge David J. Novak said he had no knowledge of the June 1 protest and claims from attendees that they were injured by officers, beyond what has been reported in the press. But Judge Novak said he would grant a request from the now-resigned Richmond police chief, William Smith, to recuse himself in...

