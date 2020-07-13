Jabra Maker Ends 8-Year Antitrust Row With Plantronics

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:50 PM EDT) -- Jabra headphones parent GN Netcom Inc. has reached a settlement with audio equipment company Plantronics ending eight-year-old allegations that the Jabra rival monopolized the market through exclusive distribution deals, according to filings made Monday in Delaware federal court. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark signed off on a joint stipulation of dismissal filed by GN and Plantronics, which said the companies had reached a settlement that will put an end to the Delaware case, with each side paying its own costs and fees. Further details about the settlement agreement weren't immediately available Monday. The settlement heads off a new trial that...

