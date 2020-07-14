Real Estate Rumors: Method Products, Bridge, Housing Trust

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Method Products, an SC Johnson company, has reached a deal to lease 400,000 square feet at an industrial park in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space at the Pullman Crossings industrial park, which Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives and Minnesota developer Ryan Cos. US Inc. recently redeveloped, Crain's said. A venture of Bridge Development Partners and PGIM Real Estate has purchased a development site in Hialeah, Florida, for $11 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The venture bought 20 acres between Northwest 102nd Avenue and Northwest 162nd...

