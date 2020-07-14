Pacific Foods Customers Call Vanilla Hemp Milk Misleading

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Campbell Soup Co. subsidiary Pacific Foods of Oregon has been misleadingly telling customers that its vanilla hemp milk is flavored using only vanilla beans when the flavor actually comes from a mixture of vanilla and non-vanilla flavors, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. Despite splashing a photo of vanilla bean pods on the packaging of its hemp-based beverage and prominently displaying the flavor as "vanilla," Pacific Foods is using more than just vanilla to flavor its product, according to the complaint filed by Chandra Weintz. "The unqualified, prominent and conspicuous representation of the product's flavor...

