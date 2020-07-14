Calif. Restaurant Says Gov't Ignored Evidence For Work Visa

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A three-star Michelin restaurant in San Francisco, California, has sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in D.C. federal court for denying its visa petition for an accountant, alleging that the agency ignored evidence showing that she had the required education for the work visa. Quince Restaurant said Monday that its H-1B specialty occupation visa petition for Longqi Kang, a Chinese native, included an analysis from a university professor attesting that her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from South Korea and training as an accountant with the restaurant are equivalent to a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting in...

