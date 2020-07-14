UK To Ban Huawei's 5G Tech Over Security Concerns

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- In an abrupt policy about-face on Tuesday, the British government joined the United States in imposing new restrictions on the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co.'s operations in the country due to national security concerns. The U.K. government barred domestic telecom operators from using Huawei equipment to build the U.K.'s 5G networks, which would provide increased bandwidth and faster download speeds than earlier technologies and could be crucial to supporting wireless infrastructure in the future. The government also required operators to remove Huawei's technology from their 5G networks by 2027. The decision came after the British government conducted a review of...

