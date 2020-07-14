Ex-Associate Says PI Firm Skimped On $5M Crash Case Fee

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A former associate at a Dallas-area personal injury law firm sued the firm for fraud in state court, claiming the firm breached his contract when it didn't pay him an agreed-upon 10% attorney fee for a $5 million car crash suit settlement. Ted B. Lyon & Associates PC allegedly only paid Charles A. Bennett $30,000 for his work on the case instead of the correct amount of $150,000, according to a petition filed by Bennett on Monday in Dallas County District Court. Bennett claims the firm said his inadequate performance on the case was the reason for not paying him the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS